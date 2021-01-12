Central Oregon’s Friendometry is Making Headway Locally,  Nationally & Internationally

(Photo | Courtesy of Friendometry)

Friendometry is an online resource where parents can go to meet and find other parents who are seeking friends for their children in their geographical area.

It is safe — secure — and completely parent driven…

Friendometry recently received grants from the Central Oregon Health Council to offer the service for free to those in Central Oregon while also offering the first 50 who sign up a free $25 prepaid credit card!

Friendometry is also a national and international service and was recently written up in the Autism Spectrum News magazine and the Autism Eye magazine as a featured favorite product!

