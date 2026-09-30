Central Oregon’s Innovation Community Comes Together for Fourth Annual High Desert Innovation Week

(Photo courtesy of Economic Development for Central Oregon)

Central Oregon’s entrepreneurial community will take center stage this fall as Bend hosts the fourth annual High Desert Innovation Week, October 13-16, 2026. The four-day celebration brings together entrepreneurs, investors, students, and community partners for a series of events highlighting the people, ideas and industries shaping the region’s future.

High Desert Innovation Week is organized by community-building organizations from across Central Oregon, bringing together events that reflect the different ways people are building businesses and pursuing new ideas in the region. Programming spans natural products, outdoor recreation, technology, bioscience, and climate innovation, giving attendees a chance to learn about local companies, hear directly from founders and meet others working across Central Oregon’s entrepreneurial community.

The week kicks off October 13 at The Haven, where Cultivate Bend will host an evening for Central Oregon’s natural Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) founders, makers, investors, retailers, and industry leaders focused on the future of the region’s growing natural products industry.

On October 14, Bend Outdoor Worx will host its annual outdoor-focused pitch event at Volcanic Theatre Pub, highlighting innovation in one of Central Oregon’s signature industries and giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to put their businesses in front of the outdoor industry community.

The week culminates with the Bend Venture Conference (BVC), hosted by Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), on October 15 and 16. Central Oregon’s premier investor showcase features seminars, founder pitches and networking across three competition tracks. Early Stage features Oregon startups that are pre-revenue or in the early stages of revenue. Growth Tech Stage is for companies with proven traction and technology at the core of their differentiation, while Growth Industries Stage features companies with proven traction and differentiation through brand, physical products, science, or engineering. Finalists in each track will compete live for funding and prizes.

“High Desert Innovation Week showcases the power of collaboration and connection across Central Oregon’s innovation ecosystem,” said Rita Hansen, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the Central Oregon Innovation Hub. “The events leading up to the Bend Venture Conference highlight the people and local entrepreneurial service organizations driving our momentum and inspiration behind the next generation of founders, innovators and leaders.”

“The outdoor industry is driven by creativity, persistence and a willingness to take risks and try something new,” said Gary Bracelin, co-founder of Bend Outdoor Worx. “High Desert Innovation Week brings that spirit to life, connecting entrepreneurs with the people, resources and opportunities that can help turn great ideas into growing businesses.”

High Desert Innovation Week reflects the range of entrepreneurial activity happening in Central Oregon and the organizations working to support it. By bringing these events together during one week, the celebration gives the region an opportunity to put its founders, businesses and ideas in the spotlight.

Event Highlights:

Cultivate Bend’s CPG Celebration

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 5:30-7:30pm, The Haven

Host: Cultivate Bend

Join Cultivate Bend during High Desert Innovation Week for an evening of great connections, good vibes and a look at what’s next for our community. Meet fellow founders, makers, investors, retailers, and industry leaders—and help celebrate where we’re headed together.

BOW BreakOut

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 5-8:45pm, Volcanic Theatre Pub

Host: Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW)

The tenth edition of BOW’s BreakOut pitch event will feature five companies from BOW’s recent cohort. They’ll take the stage to pitch their businesses and compete for $10,000 in no-strings-attached cash awards. The winner is chosen by audience vote! Connect with outdoor industry experts, business owners and a growing community of people shaping what’s next in the outdoors. Come early to check out the Oregon Outdoor Alliance (OOA) Silent Auction, with proceeds benefiting OOA.

Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

Dates: Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16

Host: Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

Thursday (October 15): Downtown Bend, 12-7:30pm

The 23rd annual conference begins at the Tower Theatre with featured speakers and the Early Stage pitch competition and concludes with the region’s largest networking reception at the Broken Top Club.

Friday (October 16): Downtown Bend, 8am-5pm

Features a keynote presentation, startup pitches from Growth Tech and Growth Industry Stage finalists, expert industry insights, and a culminating awards ceremony honoring innovation excellence at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

hdinnovationweek.com