CeramiCafe Headed to Old Mill District in November

(Photos courtesy of CeramiCafe)

One of Oregon’s most dynamic pottery studios is expanding over the Cascades.

Building on 25 years of bringing creativity, connection, and a whole lot of pottery painting to communities across Oregon, CeramiCafe is set to open in the Old Mill District this November.

“We’re so excited to be coming to Bend and opening in the Old Mill District,” said CeramiCafe owner Krista Courtney, whose new studio will be located at 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 429 on the second floor of the district. “We love the sense of community, creativity, and adventure that makes Bend so unique.”

What started as one little pottery studio has grown into five locations, a feat made possible by the incredible communities that have supported CeramiCafe along the way.

CeramiCafe is a place for everyone to unplug, get creative, and make something uniquely their own. Their new Bend studio – they also have locations in Clackamas, Corvallis, Lake Oswego, and Beaverton – will offer paint-your-own pottery, mosaics, parties, canvas painting, private events, classes, camps, and more, with hundreds of pottery pieces to choose from and projects for every age and skill level.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, date night, birthday, girls’ night, or just need a little creative escape, CeramiCafe will soon have Bend art enthusiasts covered. Set to be located on the second floor of the Old Mill District above Lush, Budd + Finn, and Tumalo Art Co., CeramiCafe is excited to be Bend’s new neighborhood creative spot.

“Great fit, great experience, great operator; we couldn’t’ have asked for more,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “And they’re going to be fantastic neighbors with our other art concepts upstairs.”

CeramiCafe will set up shop just one door down from the Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery and The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery, which are also located on the second floor of the Old Mill District.

“We can’t wait to create a space where people can get creative, spend time together, and have fun making something together where you don’t have to be a Monet to create a masterpiece,” Courtney added. “Our team is counting down the days for you to create memories with us!”

Artists at CeramiCafe will be able to choose from over 500 bisque pottery pieces all ready to paint. Every paint is non-toxic, water-based, and food-safe, and each piece is microwave and dishwasher safe after firing. Finished creations are ready in five days or guests can choose a $5 rush option to pick it up within 48 hours.

https://www.ceramicafenw.com/