Chamber Launches New Program to Support Leadership Skills Development

Many employees are initially excited when they first step into management or leadership roles, but this can quickly turn to despondency and anxiety when they struggle to meet the demands of their new positions. Often, employees are promoted due to excelling in their current role, but this is not necessarily conducive to success in leading projects or teams. Rarely are new leaders set up to succeed. The Chamber identified a need; a cohort-based leadership development program focused on setting up rising talent to be truly effective leaders.

In response, the BendNEXT Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Bend Chamber, is excited to announce the launch of NEXTUp Leaders, a new leadership skill development program. This program is made possible by Title Sponsor U.S. Bank and Supporting Partner, Pacific Power.

Retaining top talent has been challenging in Bend and Central Oregon, and many employers are wondering how. The answer is simple: invest in them. Year over year, studies show that investing in the growth of employees, especially those at the early to mid-career level, leads to greater engagement, productivity, and the ability to retain talent. In fact:

87% of Millennials say that professional development is important in a job (Forbes and Gallup).

76% of Gen Zers are interested in more opportunities to learn/practice new skills or expertise (LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index).

94% of employees say they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development (LinkedIn Learning Workplace Learning Report).

NEXTUp is an opportunity for employers to invest in emerging leaders—in their development, engagement, and retention. Over the past year, BendNEXT and Bend Chamber staff have taken insights from local employers and employees from a wide range of sectors to craft a unique course that addresses local needs. The course will help equip developing managers with the confidence, knowledge, and skills to effectively lead in the ever-changing workplace.

“NEXTUp Leaders presents a unique opportunity for early to mid-career professionals to learn from inspiring leaders—and connect with each other. The program promises to foster both professional and personal growth. We will focus not just on leadership philosophy, but on core leadership skills and real-world application. It can be easy to talk about these concepts but challenging to put them into action—we’ll give participants plenty of chances to think through and practice the implementation element,” shared Louise Shirley, Leadership Programs manager.

NEXTUp Leaders aims to prepare participants for future workplace challenges, and its cohort model will help them to create a stronger network of support. The program, which begins in January 2025, consists of an opening retreat, seven half-day classroom sessions, and a graduation celebration. It is offered entirely in person. Topics range from effective communication and emotional intelligence to managing a hybrid team and navigating change. The course will also foster and model inclusive, responsive leadership. A project component will require participants to investigate a challenge in their own organization and explore potential solutions. Tuition for Bend Chamber members is $2,200, with scholarships available. Applications are being accepted now through November 4, 2024.

“I’m excited to add NEXTUp Leaders to our program menu. It addresses the identified needs of a much different audience than our 31-year Leadership Bend program; NEXTUp empowers rising organizational talent to take on leadership roles at work, while Leadership Bend is focused on the civic and community-based education of established leaders, and connecting them to leadership service opportunities locally,” shared Talena Barker, VP of Leadership Development.

Participants will end the course better equipped to step into and excel in managerial and leadership positions in their workplaces.

The mission of BendNEXT Foundation is to strengthen our businesses, economy, and our community through workforce development and retention, leadership development, and activating partnerships to tackle our region’s most pressing issues. Our initiatives address obstacles to a robust workforce, including employee needs for housing, affordability, childcare, and other essential supports, as well as creating a business culture of belonging in an informed and connected community.

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees, and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources, and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

bendchamber.org