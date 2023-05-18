Chanda Villano Promoted to Principal at STEELE

(Chanda Villano)

Chanda Villano has been promoted to Principal at STEELE Associates Architects in Bend.

Villano earned her bachelor of arts in communications at Idaho State University where she was an academic all-American member of the track and cross-country teams. She joined STEELE on May 17, 2001, shortly after graduation and is celebrating her 22nd anniversary with the firm. Villano began as an office manager, worked up to Business Director and now to Principal. She enjoys multi-tasking, and loves supporting her STEELE colleagues like they are her second family.

Villano spends her free time rafting, foraging, hiking, and she occasionally will still go for a run. She is always doing something with her family and enjoys traveling to visit her daughter and to support her son’s goals in sports. Villano is also an avid gardener and grows around 20 different varieties of peppers and tomatoes (no small feat in Central Oregon!) The team loves it when she brings her homegrown tomatoes to share.

