Chandler Lecture Series Event Shares Mission of Bringing Missing Soldiers Home

(The November 12 film screening on the Bend campus will be followed by a Q&A session | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Chandler Lecture Series, a program of the COCC Foundation, is presenting a free screening of the documentary To What Remains, which shares the mission of an MIA-focused search-and-recovery organization, with a Q&A to follow, at 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 12, at Wille Hall on the Bend campus. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls to register and learn more.

The film follows the committed work of Project Recover to locate and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since WWII. Comprised of oceanographers, historians, military veterans and others, Project Recover, based in Bend, is dedicated to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth to honor fallen servicemen and their families.

Following the film, Project Recover’s president/CEO, Derek Abbey, Ph.D., a retired U.S. Marine Corps major, will discuss the film and the organization.

This program is held in partnership with COCC’s veterans department, with additional support from the Associated Students of COCC and the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund. For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series of the COCC Foundation brings renowned speakers, lecturers and experts to the region to deliver broad-based programming on a diverse range of educational and topical subjects. The program was established in 1985 by the late Robert W. Chandler Sr. in honor of his wife.

cocc.edu