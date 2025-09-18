Chandler Lecture Series Marks 40 Years of Inspiring Talks

(Suzi Eszterhas)

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, a program of the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Foundation, is commemorating its 40th year of bringing inspiring scholars and speakers to the region, from poet-activist Maya Angelou and astronaut Ellen Ochoa to food justice champion Bryant Terry and journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

This year’s fall lineup includes wildlife photographer and conservationist Suzi Eszterhas (October 2), “American Foreign Policy in a New Era” with University of Oregon political science faculty member Jane Cramer (October 14), and “Beautiful Strengths of Indigenous Communities” with University of Oregon’s Michelle Jacob, professor of Indigenous studies (November 2). Visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls to learn more and reserve a spot.

“The Chandler Lecture Series brings diverse, thought-provoking programming to our community,” said Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the series. “Thanks to ongoing support, including sponsorships and grants, these events are always offered free to our students, and at low or no cost to the greater community.”

Former Bulletin editor and owner Robert W. Chandler Sr. established the program in 1985, together with the COCC Foundation, to honor his wife, Nancy, who was known for hosting salon-style gatherings for visitors from around the world. The lecture series features fall and spring events and co-presents COCC’s Season of Nonviolence each winter. While the lectures all share a focus on raising topical issues, they also serve to bring the community together, creating a forum for discussion — including this year’s events.

On Thursday, October 2, at 7pm at the Tower Theatre, wildlife photographer Suzi Eszterhas will share her passion for conservation and how her work helps raise awareness for issues facing wildlife today, from photographing cheetahs in Kenya’s Masai Mara to working with polar bear biologists in the Arctic. Tickets are $20, plus a $6 Tower Theatre historical preservation fee.

On Tuesday, October 14, at 6:30pm in Wille Hall on the COCC Bend campus, Jane Cramer, Ph.D., political science associate professor and director of undergraduate studies at the University of Oregon, will present “American Foreign Policy in a New Era.” The talk explores the contours of the U.S. foreign policy debate as it plays out in a world of multiple and escalating crises and domestic polarization. Tickets are on a self-determining sliding scale, $0-$10. Access to the recorded version is also available.

In cooperation with the High Desert Museum, on Sunday, November 2, at 1pm in Wille Hall on the COCC Bend campus, Michelle Jacob, Ph.D., professor of Indigenous studies and co-director of the Sapsik’wałá Program at the University of Oregon, will present “Beautiful Strengths of Indigenous Communities.” Rooted in Yakama traditions, her talk will emphasize the understanding that Indigenous history must go hand in hand with celebrating the vibrant contributions of Native peoples today. Tickets are on a self-determining sliding scale, $0-$15.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cascadebusnews.com