Change a Child’s Life—Get Your Raise a Glass Tickets

(Graphic courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Raise a Glass for the Kids is more than a celebration. It’s an opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of children in need throughout Deschutes County.

Each year Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell provides thousands of local students living below the poverty level with new school clothes, shoes, and coats. These essentials do more than provide warmth and comfort. They build self-confidence, foster a sense of belonging, encourage school attendance, and help children thrive both in and out of the classroom.

Made possible by the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of supporters like you, Operation School Bell brings dignity, hope, and opportunity to children who need it most. Yet hundreds of local students remain on the waiting list. With your help, we can reach more children and ensure they have the confidence to succeed.

Join us for Raise a Glass for the Kids on Friday, November 13!

Purchase your tickets, reserve a table, or make a donation. Together, we can help more children walk into school with dignity, confidence, and a smile.

Get Your Tickets or Donate Today!