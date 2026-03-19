Changing Patterns Offers Unique “Life After Incarceration Re-Entry Simulation” at Third Annual Fundraiser on April 11

(A panel of justice-impacted individuals speaking at the 2025 Changing Patterns Fundraiser about the role of support systems when re-entering community | Photo courtesy of Changing Patterns)

What would you need to successfully navigate life after incarceration? Changing Patterns’ third annual fundraiser, An Unforgettable Experience, invites regional leaders, social service personnel, and community members to step into the shoes of a returning citizen to experience for themselves the difficulties of re-entry to life after incarceration.

Finding housing, a job, transportation and a support system are all part of the interactive Re-entry Simulation that will take place at Aspen Hall on Saturday, April 11. Doors open at 5pm and the program begins at 6pm. RSVP for the event.

“Community understanding of the experience of a returning citizen is essential for re-entry. When someone returns to the community after incarceration, they navigate housing, employment, and all kinds of relationships at once,” said Phil Chang, Deschutes County Commissioner and a past attendee of Changing Patterns’ annual fundraising event. “I’m grateful to Changing Patterns for this opportunity to learn and build empathy in our community so we can dispel myths and get to the heart of gaps in our support systems.”

Changing Patterns is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving justice-impacted individuals in Central Oregon. Clients receiving support and guidance from Changing Patterns are encouraged to make a commitment to “no new crime” and work toward a prosocial life. The organization offers peer-to-peer mentorship, support groups, and partnerships with service providers.

The Re-entry Simulation at this year’s annual fundraiser is guided by people with lived experience and offers a unique opportunity to understand the perspective of someone exiting prison, with hope for success, and challenges they encounter as they fulfill a list of requirements in their first two weeks of freedom. Upon arrival at the event, guests will be assigned a character for the simulation, receive a mock stipend, and learn of their re-entry tasks. From there, they will navigate the barriers common to returning citizens.

The evening will round out with dinner, speakers, and a panel offering further insight into the experience of returning citizens. Guests are prompted to submit questions about re-entry at the time of ticket sale and will have opportunities throughout the night to ask questions. The event has become known among past attendees as an “unforgettable experience.”

“We as an organization exist to promote safer communities, a stronger regional economy, and healthier families,” said Frank Patka, executive director of Changing Patterns. “Successful re-entry depends on a person’s support system. For many people in Central Oregon, Changing Patterns is that support system, providing access to education, resources, opportunity — and we’re hoping the community will join us on April 11 to become a part of this network of supporters working to help returning citizens thrive and succeed.”

Event registration includes dinner, beverages, prizes and the chance to hear directly from justice-impacted individuals on their experience with re-entry into our community. All event proceeds directly impact mentorship and support services provided by Changing Patterns.

Learn more and RSVP.

Changing Patterns:

Changing Patterns is a Bend-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals successfully transition back into the community after incarceration. Founded in 2017, the organization provides peer-led support, mentoring, and practical resources that help returning citizens navigate the barriers of reentry, including employment, financial stability, and community connection. Through programs such as weekly re-entry support groups, individualized mentoring, and starter resource packs, Changing Patterns works to create pathways for individuals to rebuild their lives and become healthy, productive members of the Central Oregon community.