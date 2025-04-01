Chi-Town Family Festival Returns June 27-28 — Sponsors Needed to Help Make the Magic Happen

The City of Chiloquin is gearing up for the Fourth Annual Chi-Town Family Festival, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 27, from 2-6pm and Saturday, June 28, from 10am-6pm at the Chiloquin Rodeo and Events Park. This free, family-friendly celebration brings together community, culture, music, food, and fun for all ages – and we’re calling on community-minded businesses and individuals to help make it possible.

The event will feature crowd favorites, including the annual bike rodeo provided by Ninja Mountain Bike Performance, live music, a local farmers and craft market, and numerous kids’ activities, such as bounce houses, obstacle courses, and water slides, provided by 541 Jump. This year, thanks to the generosity of the United Way of Klamath Basin, the event will feature a new activity: the mobile escape room Shaky Grounds Cafe.

While the festival is free to attend, it’s only possible thanks to the generosity of local sponsors. We are currently seeking sponsorships at all levels, ranging from $150 for Bronze Sponsors to $1,500 for Platinum Sponsors. Every dollar raised helps cover the cost of family activities, equipment rentals, and infrastructure needed to keep the event safe and enjoyable.

“We’ve seen tremendous support already from sponsors like, Adkins Engineering, KLA-MO-YA Casino, Crossover Church, and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union,” said Festival Chair Robert Cowie. “But we still need a few additional sponsors to ensure we can bring the full experience to life for our community.”

Businesses and organizations that sponsor the event will receive valuable recognition, including logos on event banners, shoutouts from the stage, and visibility on printed and online promotional materials. It’s a great opportunity to connect with hundreds of families and show support for Chiloquin’s growing community spirit.

In addition to sponsors, volunteers are also still needed to assist with event setup, kids’ activities, and teardown.

To become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Robert Cowie at 541-783-2717 or email familyfestival@cityofchiloquin.org.

chi-townfamilyfestival.com