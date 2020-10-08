Child Abuse Prevention Education Virtually the Same During COVID-19

Robust Online Programming Aids in Helping Identify Signs of Child Abuse

KIDS Center, Central Oregon’s only medical-model child abuse intervention center, announced a full roster of prevention education classes to be taught, virtually, throughout the months of October, November and December. Child abuse prevention education, one of the core hallmarks of the function of KIDS Center, brings the Central Oregon community closer to help protect children.

“KIDS Center has a full-time Prevention Education Manager on staff who specializes in working with our schools, individuals and groups to help identify signs of child abuse; internet safety programming to aid in using technology in safe and positive ways and a training specific to parents and caregivers that provides information about the difference between healthy, developmentally appropriate body exploration and inappropriate and unsafe behavior,” said Gil Levy, executive director of KIDS Center. “We are dedicated to the prevention of child abuse in Central Oregon and encourage our community members to sign up for a virtual class this fall.”

The Darkness to Light ‘Stewards of Children’, SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices and Let’s Talk About It classes are all designed to help adults — parents, individuals, caregivers and teachers — identify signs of child abuse and protect children in the community. All three child abuse prevention education classes are offered throughout the year, with community trainings currently scheduled through December.

For more information, including a link to register for a class, individuals and groups are encouraged to visit the KIDS Center website: kidscenter.org/classes-and-trainings-for-adults. For specific questions regarding prevention education offered by KIDS Center, contact Rachel Visser, prevention education manager at KIDS Center at rvisser@kidscenter.org. The next online child abuse prevention training is SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices, held on Thursday, October 8 from 5:30-7:30pm via an online platform.

About KIDS Center:

Founded in 1994 and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center is a privately-funded non-profit dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family advocacy and therapeutic services. Information about KIDS Center can be found at KidsCenter.org , or by calling 541-383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

