Children’s Museum of Central Oregon Mobile Museum Pops Up at Discovery Corner in October

(Photo courtesy of Children’s Museum of Central Oregon)

The Children’s Museum of Central Oregon is bringing its Mobile Museum to Discovery Corner in Discovery West for a month-long pop-up beginning October 3.

Located at 1123 NW Ochoa Drive, Suite 100, the Mobile Museum will offer hands-on exhibits and activities designed to encourage exploration, creativity and learning through STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Throughout October, the Children’s Museum will offer a variety of special programs for local families, including Toddler Time, Sunday Funday, Homeschool Hours and Kids Night Out. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged.

“We’re excited to welcome the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon to Discovery Corner and provide a space where they can bring this fun, interactive experience to families throughout the community,” said Valerie Yost, director of marketing for Discovery West. “Our neighborhood is all about discovery — exploring, learning and connecting with the world around us — so an educational pop-up that encourages kids to be curious feels like a natural ﬁt.”

The October pop-up is part of the Children’s Museum’s broader effort to bring hands-on learning opportunities to children throughout Central Oregon while working toward its long-term vision for a brick and mortar museum.

“The Mobile Museum allows us to bring engaging, hands-on learning experiences directly to children and families in our community, which is an important part of our mission,” said Erica Segal, museum director for the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon. “We’re incredibly grateful to Discovery West for providing a home for us this October. Every visit also helps support our long-term vision of creating a year-round location where children and families can return again and again to imagine, explore and grow together.”

Children’s Museum of Central Oregon Mobile Museum Pop-Up

When: October 3–31, 2026

Where: Discovery Corner, 1123 NW Ochoa Drive, Suite 100, Bend, Oregon

Details: Visit childrensmuseumcentraloregon.org/mobile-museum for the October schedule, program details and advance tickets.