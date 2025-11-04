Chiloquin Connects Invites the Community to Learn, Share & Connect at November 6 Event

The City of Chiloquin invites residents to attend the next Chiloquin Connects community outreach event on Thursday, November 6, from 2:30-5:30pm at the Chiloquin Community Center.

Chiloquin Connects brings together city leaders, community partners and residents to share updates, gather feedback and celebrate the progress being made across the community. The event will feature interactive tables, presentations, and opportunities for residents to ask questions and get involved in local projects.

This fall’s event will highlight several essential initiatives shaping Chiloquin’s future, including:

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) – Great Streets Project : View updated maps and learn how planned improvements to OR422 and OR422S/Chocktoot Street will enhance safety for walking, biking, driving, and public transit.

: View updated maps and learn how planned improvements to OR422 and OR422S/Chocktoot Street will enhance safety for walking, biking, driving, and public transit. City of Chiloquin Updates : Get the latest information on the City’s new water well, smart water meter project, wastewater project, and the PIER Grant-funded Public Works Building.

: Get the latest information on the City’s new water well, smart water meter project, wastewater project, and the PIER Grant-funded Public Works Building. Community Feedback Opportunities: Residents will be invited to share ideas and input for the upcoming 2026 Centennial Celebration , the new five-year City Strategic Plan, and proposed enhancements to Chiloquin’s Central Park.

, the new five-year City Strategic Plan, and proposed enhancements to Chiloquin’s Central Park. Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) : Learn about ongoing volunteer and nonprofit programs that support the community, including the recently awarded Main Street Revitalization Grant to restore the historic Chiloquin

: Learn about ongoing volunteer and nonprofit programs that support the community, including the recently awarded Main Street Revitalization Grant to restore the historic Chiloquin Local Partners: Representatives from Chiloquin Fire & Rescue will provide information on their Wildfire Initiative, Sage Credit Union (formerly Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union), and Cascade Health Alliance will share information about their rebranding, benefits, and community services. Additional representatives from Klamath County Public Health, Hunter Communications, and The Klamath Tribes Planning Department will be present.

The event is open to the public, and all residents are encouraged to attend.

Event Details:

Thursday, November 6, 2025

2:30-5:30pm

Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S First Ave., Chiloquin

For more information, contact City Hall at 541 783-2717.

cityofchiloquin.org