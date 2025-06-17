Chiloquin Visions in Progress Launches Teen Adventure Camp with Multi-Year Grant Support

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) announces the launch of the Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp (CTAC), a new summer youth program designed for middle and high school students in Chiloquin. Thanks to a generous three-year grant from The Roundhouse Foundation, this program will provide engaging, educational and adventurous experiences for local youth throughout the summer months.

Beginning this summer, the six-week program will run Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm, with each week dedicated to a different theme, ranging from mountain biking and outdoor exploration to arts, wellness, water sports and even aviation and railroad technology. The program will start on July 7 and run through August 15.

Local partners including Ninja Mountain Bike Performance, Klamath Outdoor Science School and Oregon Tech will help deliver dynamic, hands-on experiences that foster creativity, leadership and career exploration.

CVIP is excited to welcome Cheyenne Morgan as the new program coordinator for the Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp. Raised in Lake County with a strong agricultural and ranching background, Cheyenne brings a lifelong passion for the outdoors, youth development and education. Her experience spans outdoor education, special education support, hospitality management and leadership roles with organizations like 4-H, FFA and the Klamath Outdoor Science School. With a deep appreciation for local ecology and a commitment to staying in Klamath County, Cheyenne is eager to lead CTAC’s six-week summer program and create lasting, positive experiences for Chiloquin youth.

CVIP is currently hiring Camp Aides to support the Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp this summer. These part-time positions will assist with daily activities, field trips and youth supervision throughout the six-week program. Camp Aides may work one or more weeks, with flexible scheduling based on availability. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals who enjoy working with teens, love the outdoors and want to help create a fun and engaging summer experience.

For more information or to apply, visit chiloquinvisions.com/cvip-job-board.

Job Posting.

Interested in enrolling your teen?

Parents and guardians are invited to register their teens online or by stopping by the Chiloquin Community Center.

Online registration form: forms.office.com/r/q19WxaqFh1.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this program to life,” said Robert Cowie, executive director of CVIP. “This is a meaningful investment in our youth, our community and our future. With strong community partnerships and support from The Roundhouse Foundation, CTAC offers Chiloquin teens the chance to explore new interests, build confidence and make lifelong memories.”

To learn more about the Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp or get involved as a partner or volunteer, visit chiloquinvisions.com or contact CVIP at 541-783-7780 or admin@chiloquinvisions.com.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

chiloquinvisions.com