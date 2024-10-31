Chiloquin Visions in Progress & the City of Chiloquin Complete Installing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with Support from Pacific Power

Chiloquin Visions in Progress and the City of Chiloquin are leaders in powering the future of clean transportation thanks to a grant from Pacific Power’s electric mobility grant program. The money supported the installation of a ChargePoint Level 2 Dual Charger and a ChargePoint Level 3 High-Speed Charger at the corner of South First Ave. and East Schonchin St. in Chiloquin. Chiloquin Visions in Progress obtained the grant and oversaw the project installation. The station is located on City of Chiloquin property and will be maintained and operated by the city.

The grant of $238,000 grant covers 100% of the cost of this innovative, community-driven electric mobility project.

Chiloquin Visions in Progress joins several other organizations across Pacific Power’s service area that have received grants for clean electric mobility projects through a competitive-evaluation process.

We are thrilled that we were selected for this grant and want to thank Pacific Power for leading the way toward a sustainable energy future”, said John Rademacher, Board President of Chiloquin Visions in Progress. “Our electric mobility project is not only a win for the local community, but for the environment as more drivers of electric vehicles will take to the road. The electric vehicle grant program aligns with our core mission of initiating and supporting ideas and projects that result in a healthy and prosperous social, economic, natural, and cultural environment

Pacific Power is providing grant funding to help businesses, cities and nonprofits take advantage of the cost-saving, clean benefits of electric mobility.

“Clean transportation projects help Oregonians save on fuel costs, reduce emissions and improve economic vitality,” said Kate Hawley, manager of customer solutions for Pacific Power. “This grant program is just one of the ways Pacific Power is helping businesses and communities move to a clean energy future.”

Funding for this grant is made possible by the Oregon Clean Fuels Program administered by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

PacificPower.net/EV