Chiloquin Youth Bike Program Awarded $110,000 Grant from CATENA Foundation

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) is excited to announce that the Chiloquin Youth Bike Program has been

awarded a substantial $110,000 grant from the CATENA Foundation. This generous funding will play a pivotal role in enhancing the program’s efforts to renew and expand its bike fleet, improve biking infrastructure, and establish a structured support system for the youth bike programs.

The Chiloquin Youth Bike Program, affectionately known as “Bike Club,” was initiated in 2021 under the direction of Hannah Levine and Richard La China, with initial funding from local business Ninja Mountain Bike Performance.

Both six-year residents of Chiloquin, Hannah, and Richard, are certified mountain bike instructors who are passionate about getting kids on bikes. Richard is the founder of Ninja Mountain Bike Performance, and Hannah serves as the company’s Captain of Global Development.

Since the Chiloquin Bike Club’s inception, the program has achieved significant milestones, including:

Acquiring 50 strider bikes for Chiloquin Elementary

Teaching kindergarten and 1st graders how to ride a bike during PE

Establishing an after-school bike club for students in grades 2 through

Organizing annual elementary biking field

Constructing a bike track at Chiloquin Elementary School.

Building the new Chiloquin Bike

Participating in community events like the Bike Rodeo at the Chi-Town Family Festival and the 4th of July Parade with over 30 kids.

Grant funds will be directed toward three primary areas:

Renewing and expanding the bike fleet and Enhancing trail features at both the Chiloquin Bike Park and the Chiloquin Elementary Bike Hiring paid staff to support the program and ensure its

“We are incredibly grateful to the CATENA Foundation for their generous support,” said Hannah Levine, program co-founder and manager. “This grant will enable us to make biking more accessible and safe for the youth in our community, encouraging healthier lifestyles, improving access to safe biking trails, and fostering stronger community bonds.”

“This funding from the CATENA Foundation is a game-changer for our community,” added Robert Cowie, executive director of CVIP. “It allows us to expand our reach and impact, providing our youth with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. We are excited about the Chiloquin Youth Bike Program’s future and its positive effects on our community.”

The Chiloquin Youth Bike Program aims to increase youth participation in biking activities, promote physical activity, and empower the community through safe and enjoyable biking opportunities. The program’s ongoing success is a testament to the dedication of its founders, volunteers, and the broader community.

For more information about the Chiloquin Youth Bike Program and to stay updated on its progress, please contact Hannah Levine (hannah.levine@ridelikeaninja.com, 734-717-4095).

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

About CATENA Foundation:

The Catena Foundation is a philanthropic organization that is dedicated to healing the land and the people of the Klamath Basin.

About Ninja Mountain Bike Performance:

Ninja is the largest provider of mountain biking skills clinics in North America. In addition to in-person skills instruction, Ninja offers a lineup of portable mountain bike jump ramps and protective gear. Ninja’s ramps and accessories are manufactured locally in Klamath Falls, OR. All of Ninja’s programs and products aim to support riders in improving their skills, riding with more confidence, and having more fun!

chiloquinvisions.com