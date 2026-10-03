Chip in FORE! Kids Foursomes Available

(Graphic courtesy of Chip in FORE! Kids)

Grab your foursome and join us on Friday, October 9 at Bend Golf & Country Club for the Chip in FORE! Kids Golf Tournament!

Spend the day on the course with your crew, enjoy some friendly competition, have a little fun, and help support local kids and families while you’re at it.

🏌️ Gather your foursome

⛳ Hit the course

🎉 Enjoy the day

❤️ Chip in for local kids

Ready to tee it up?

Register your team and join us on October 9! We’ll see you on the green!

⛳ Thank You to Our Golf Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsor: Desert Pine Group at Morgan Stanley

Golf Cart Sponsor: Washington Trust Bank

Awards Sponsor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co.

And a heartfelt thank you to all of our corporate sponsors for investing in the work of Deschutes Children’s Foundation and the kids we serve.

https://deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/events/golf/