City Awards Funds to Benefit Low- & Moderate-Income Households

At their May 15 meeting, the Bend City Council approved the 2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding recommendations from the council-appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, totaling $541,277. The projects selected to receive funding this year are:

Thrive Central Oregon ($35,771): Bilingual case management to provide housing and resource navigation services.

Bilingual case management to provide housing and resource navigation services. Volunteers in Medicine ($32,588): Comprehensive medical care to low-income, uninsured Bend adults who are not eligible for Affordable Care Act programs.

Comprehensive medical care to low-income, uninsured Bend adults who are not eligible for Affordable Care Act programs. J Bar J, Living Options for Teens (LOFT) ($25,000): Case management for unaccompanied youth experiencing houselessness.

Case management for unaccompanied youth experiencing houselessness. Bend Church ($5,000): Case management to provide supportive services that reduce barriers for the unsheltered on their path to regaining housing, and to assist those in danger of becoming unsheltered.

Case management to provide supportive services that reduce barriers for the unsheltered on their path to regaining housing, and to assist those in danger of becoming unsheltered. Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity — Daly Estates ($442,918): Homebuyer financial assistance for up to nine households.

“We appreciate collaborating with local affordable housing developers and service providers to support our community,” said Affordable Housing Manager Racheal Egan Baker. “These awards directly benefit approximately 314 people.”

“We are grateful for federal funding and appreciate the impact the funds have on our community members,” said Mayor Melanie Kebler. “However, the requests for these funds continue to exceed the amount of federal funding available. I have and will continue to urge our federal representatives to revise the federal funding formula and the regulatory public services cap, so the funds received match our level of need.”

The City receives Community Development Block Grants from the federal government each year, and the funds are allocated through the City’s Consolidated Plan, which establishes goals and funding parameters for the City’s Affordable Housing programs. The plan incorporates local community input and data to establish priorities for use of funding to benefit low- and moderate-income households of Bend. The 2023-2027 Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan supports the City Council’s 2023-2025 affordable housing goal.

Learn more about the City’s Affordable Housing Program at bendoregon.gov/affordablehousing.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696, or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

