City Club 2020: Year in Review

A year like no other in modern history. This is what we are living through. COVID-19, social and political unrest, a presidential election and increased polarization, just to name a few.

Like everyone in our community, City Club was significantly impacted. In March, in accordance with state and local public safety guidelines, we suspended our in-person forums and pivoted to livestreams. As an organization, we continue our commitment to hosting community-building conversations with balanced perspectives, especially in uncharted times like this. This year, we brought you important information and access to leaders while holding a space for respectful exchange of thoughts and ideas.

Along with our monthly programs this year, City Club partnered with the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County for two series of candidate forums — one series for the primary and the second for the general election. The purpose was to engage and inform Oregon voters.

We would not have been able to continue our work without your support. In spite of overloaded schedules, Zoom fatigue and uncertainty, our members and volunteers keep going. We owe you a huge debt of gratitude.

Thank you and Happy Holidays!

Help us Keep the Conversations Going!

We all play a role in building a conscious and civic-minded community. It’s critical we have a place where decision-makers are brought aware of our individual and collective needs before they make public policies affecting our community. And that’s where the City Club of Central Oregon comes in.

We are here to stimulate dialog on subjects that matter in our region and communities in a manner that honors diverse perspectives.

We are here to provide information for community decision making across all levels.

We are here to optimize the civic health of our region through inspired civic conversation.

Your membership makes this ALL possible and we want to thank you for your continued support! Your City Club membership means more than ever before.

For 2021, we have memberships starting at $35/year for students and as low as $120/year for our individual membership. Find the membership level that works for you.

** BONUS ** When you join or renew during December you are automatically entered into a drawing to win a half day with Wanderlust Tours or a one-month membership at The Haven co-working space. When you sign up for auto-renewal, you save another 20 percent on your dues.

Sign up or renew here: cityclubco.org/memberships.

BEND@100K

As Bend exceeds the population dream of its founders, City Club asked leaders and experts for their thoughts about reaching 100,000 and the challenges we face.

View the video series here: cityclubco.org/bend100k-city-club-explores-the-impacts-of-bends-population-growth.

To view past City Club Forums, please click here: cityclubco.org/past-forums.

Past Forums include:

Governor Kate Brown: the Upcoming Legislative Session

Gen Z: Navigating Career Pathways in Central Oregon (Youth Speaker Series)

Transportation Vision 20/20: Commuting Clarity for the New Decade

Gen Z Perspective: Mental Health and Wellness (Youth Speaker Series)

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

COVID-19: The Impact on our Events Industry

Candidate forums for the Oregon Primary

Your Mind, Your Body and the Pandemic

Annual Regional Forum: COVID-19’s Impact on our Communities

Respond, Recover and Rebuild: Philanthropy and Nonprofits

Journalism in Crisis: The Impact of COVID-19 on the American Media

Racial Injustice and the Tools of Civility, A Central Oregon Perspective

Transformation of the Tourism Sector

Every Vote Does Count: Impact of Social Movements on Elections

Candidate forums for the General Election

Bend@100K: Exploring the Impacts of Bend’s Population Growth

How to Respectfully Agree to Disagree

Become a sponsor here: cityclubco.org/sponsorships.

cityclubco.org