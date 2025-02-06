City Club February Forum to Explore Artificial Intelligence

The City Club of Central Oregon’s upcoming February forum, “Demystifying Artificial Intelligence — Now and the Future,” is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 11:30am-1pm. The forum will introduce AI to attendees, focusing on its current applications, potential future developments, and its implications for society at large.

This engaging event will feature a dynamic presentation and panel discussion led by experts working in AI, business, and law. The goal of the forum is to ensure participants walk away with a clear understanding of what AI is, how it’s being leveraged in everyday lives and work, the implications it could have on society, and what is on the horizon for future developments.

Speakers Include:

Justin Coats, CEO, NeeshAI

John Graham, Executive Director, Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development, COCC

Matti Neustadt, Founding Attorney, Forstai Cyber Kinetics, LLC

This forum promises to be a vital opportunity for anyone curious about AI to gain clarity, insights, and practical takeaways on one of the most important technological trends of our time.

Details:

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:30am-1pm

Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend, OR 97703

Cost: City Club members and non-members are welcome; rates from $15-$49; lunch option offered.

Advance registration is encouraged. Limited walk-in registration based upon availability. To register for the event or for more information, please visit the City Club of Central Oregon website cityclubco.org.

If cost is a barrier to attend, complimentary registration is available using code CivicCO when registering. This is made possible with the support of grants from St. Charles Health System and The Pacific Power Foundation.

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. Our mission is to foster an informed community through dialogue and education that enhances responsible civic engagement. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

cityclubco.org