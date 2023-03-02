March 16: City Club Forum-We Need to Talk about Gun Safety in Central Oregon in partnership with The Bulletin

Location: The Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Date: March 16/2023 at 11:30am

Details: A 2020 survey by the RAND Corporation estimated that 50.8 percent of Oregon households own a gun. Our communities live with the prevalence of guns in our society and the deep polarization of the issue. Join the City Club of Central Oregon and The Bulletin as we host a moderated discussion with panelists sharing their perspectives on why it is so difficult to find agreement on what gun safety means and how to normalize discussing the issue. This forum is focused on how we discuss gun safety and why it has different meanings. It is not a forum designed to debate, encourage or discourage gun ownership.

Moderated by: Zack Demars, Special Projects Reporter with The Bulletin

Panelists:

Michelle Barnhart, Ph.D., Marketing Program Director and Associate Professor of Marketing at Oregon State University

Marketing Program Director and Associate Professor of Marketing at Oregon State University Shannon Monihan, Red Frog Team

Dr. Torree McGowan, M.D., FACEP, Emergency Medicine Physician at St. Charles Medical Group

For more information or to register: members.cityclubco.org/ap/Events/Register/kLxNX1Zp?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation.

