City Club Invites You to Transformation of the Tourism Sector

(Image | Courtesy of City Club)

Nearly 117,000 people are employed in the tourism industry in Oregon. Learn what kickstarted tourism, today’s challenges and the future. Our experts will offer information on the history of tourism, the implications on national, regional and local infrastructure and the impact of COVID-19, how tourism will be forever transformed.

When:

August 20, 12-1pm

Panelists:

Todd Davidson, CEO, Travel Oregon

David Penilton, Owner, America’s Hub World Tours LLC & Oregon Tour Experts LLC

Moderator:

Chris Otto, Director of Development for the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon

Register here:

events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event

Where:

cityclubco.org/live

We encourage you to send us questions prior to the event. Please submit your questions to info@cityclubco.org.

