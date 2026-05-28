City Club June 18 Forum: Beyond Books – The Purpose and Role of Libraries in a Digital Age

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

As information becomes more accessible, and more complicated, libraries are taking on an increasingly vital role. How do librarians help communities navigate misinformation and AI-driven content? What pressures are shaping which books and resources remain available? And in a world where so much is online, who do libraries serve and why do physical spaces still matter? As we welcome our new library to the region, we’ll learn more about what this exciting community resource brings to all of us.

Speakers:

April Witteveen, Library Director, OSU-Cascades; President, Oregon Library Association (Moderator)

Shelby Paulson, Librarian, Bend-La Pine School District

Todd Dunkelberg, Director, Deschutes Public Library

Stephanie Chase, Executive Director, Libraries of Eastern Oregon

Join us for a thoughtful conversation on the evolving role of libraries, the realities of censorship and intellectual freedom, and what the library of 2030 could look like. From digital access and funding models to community trust and future challenges, this forum will explore the tradeoffs shaping one of our most essential public institutions.

Thursday, June 18

11:30am-1pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

cityclubco.org