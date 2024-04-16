City Club Launches Membership Drive

The City Club of Central Oregon (CCCO) announces the commencement of its spring membership drive, slated to run until May 31. As part of this initiative, CCCO is offering a complimentary forum pass to all new members who join during this period.

At the heart of CCCO’s mission lies the commitment to foster an informed community through dialogue and education that promotes responsible civic engagement. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, CCCO relies heavily on the support of its members to further this mission. Membership contributions play a pivotal role in sustaining the organization’s informative programming and facilitating civil dialogue, which are essential components of our community’s fabric.

Kim Gammond, executive director of CCCO, expressed the importance of community involvement in sustaining CCCO’s initiatives, stating, “whether you attend all our programs in person or engage with them online, we encourage you to consider joining the City Club of Central Oregon to help us continue our impactful programming.”

The values upheld by CCCO, including objectivity, inclusivity, civility, connection and courage, serve as guiding principles in all endeavors undertaken by the organization. By providing credible, neutral and unbiased programming, CCCO aims to represent diverse viewpoints and foster civil, respectful conversations that advance understanding and build trust within the community.

Membership with the City Club is open to individuals, companies and organizations passionate about civic responsibility, public issues and networking opportunities. CCCO offers a variety of membership plans and sponsorship levels tailored to meet the diverse needs of its members. Visit cityclubco.org for more information.

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

cityclubco.org