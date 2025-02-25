City Club March Forum: Sustainable Growth & Land Management in Bend

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

Join us for an insightful and thought-provoking discussion on growth and land management in Bend. This event will delve into the critical topic of balancing sustainable development with environmental conservation, while addressing the evolving needs of our community.

Our panel of local experts, policymakers, and urban planners will share innovative strategies for land use, protecting natural resources, and creating a resilient future for Bend. They will also explore how to preserve the unique qualities that make our city such a special place to live and work.

Whether you’re a resident, business owner, or community advocate, this forum is an invaluable opportunity to learn from the leaders in our community and collaborate on responsible approaches to Bend’s growth. Don’t miss this chance to help shape the future of our city while fostering thoughtful discussions on how we can grow while preserving the charm and character of Bend.

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Attend – Register Today!

cityclubco.org