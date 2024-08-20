City Club of Central Oregon Announces Challenge Campaign

The City Club of Central Oregon has launched its inaugural Continue the Conversation: City Club of Central Oregon’s Challenge Campaign, an initiative aimed at raising $35,000 to enhance the organization’s mission of fostering an informed and engaged community.

City Club has been a vital part of the Central Oregon community since 2007, offering 10 forums annually that cover a diverse range of topics, from the growing houselessness crisis, myths surrounding foster care to the legalization of psilocybin, the rise of e-bikes, and the highly anticipated City Managers Forum. Additionally, City Club partners with the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County to bring more than 15 candidate forums to the region during election seasons. These events provide a platform for civil discourse, allowing community members to engage with important issues and local leaders.

More than 1,500 community members attend City Club events each year.

As Central Oregon continues to grow, City Club is committed to expanding its role in the region’s dialogue. The organization envisions a future where:

Experts Share Broad-based Knowledge: City Club continues to feature leading voices and experts on topics that matter most to the community. Opportunities for Engagement are Expanded: The organization aims to create informal opportunities and varied meeting times and locations to allow a greater diversity of community members to share their ideas directly with opinion leaders. Inclusivity is Ensured: City Club will offer opportunities for free attendance, ensuring a broad range of voices from the community are included.

To bring this vision to life, City Club has already raised $25,000 through the generous support of current and former board members. The Challenge Campaign seeks to raise an additional $10,000 to reach a total of $35,000.

“Conversation truly creates community,” says Linda Orcelletto, City Club board president. “Raising funds to support City Club now will allow us to continue to have the difficult conversations that help our area remain connected and become stronger now, and in the future.”

Community members are invited to contribute, become a member of City Club and learn more at cityclubco.org. For more information contact info@cityclubco.org.

About City Club of Central Oregon:

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for residents and community leaders. Our mission is to foster an informed community through dialogue and education that enhances responsible civic engagement. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

cityclubco.org