City Club of Central Oregon & Braver Angels Oregon Present:  Bridging the Divide — A Call for Civil Discourse

In an era of heightened political polarization, finding common ground can seem more difficult than ever. The City Club of Central Oregon, in partnership with Braver Angels Oregon, is proud to present an engaging and interactive event aimed at fostering civil discourse and bridging the political divide. This thought-provoking gathering will take place on October 17, offering attendees the opportunity to have meaningful one-on-one discussions with individuals who may hold differing views.

The event will be led by Elise Keith and Jeff Spitzer, co-chairs of the Oregon Statewide Alliance for the Braver Angels organization. Both leaders bring unique expertise and passion for depolarizing American politics. Elise Keith, the Blue co-chair, is also the CEO of Lucid Meetings and an internationally recognized expert on business meetings. Jeff Spitzer, Red co-Chair, has over 25 years of experience in market research and is a certified health coach. Together, they embody Braver Angels’ mission to unite Americans across the political spectrum through understanding and respectful dialogue.

Participants will be guided through structured conversations designed engage with others around important local and societal issues from diverse perspectives. Whether attendees lean conservative or liberal, this is a chance to experience civil discourse, build bridges, and gain a deeper appreciation of the issues that matter to all.

About Braver Angels:

Founded in 2016, Braver Angels leads the largest cross-partisan, volunteer-driven movement in the U.S. to depolarize politics. Through workshops, debates, and other events, Braver Angels focuses on growing mutual understanding and respect between conservatives (“reds”) and liberals (“blues”), ultimately helping Americans find common ground and build a more united society.

Why Attend?:

Central Oregon reflects a unique mix and melding of different (and often opposing) political views. As we march toward the election, understanding different perspectives is more crucial than ever. This event offers a unique chance to break free from the echo chambers that often define political discourse. Attendees will not only engage in respectful conversations with people who hold differing views, but they’ll also gain valuable insights into the issues that drive our divisions and discover paths toward common ground.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 4-6pm (PDT)

4-6pm (PDT) Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (61980 Skyline Ranch Drive, Bend OR 97701)

How to Attend:

Tickets are available online. For more information and to register, please visit City Club of Central Oregon. For those facing financial constraints, complimentary forum registration is available using Promo Code CivicCO, ensuring accessibility for all those who are interested and passionate about shaping the future of Central Oregon.

events.cityclubco.or • info@cityclubco.org