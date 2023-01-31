City Club of Central Oregon February Forum

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

February 16: City Club Forum-Help Wanted: Connecting Talent to Opportunity

February 16 11:30am

Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

We’re feeling the impact of a historically challenging labor market. Delayed appointments for medical services. Longer production times for construction. Shorter retail hours. But help is on its way. Learn some of the creative ways local organizations are fast-tracking training programs to get workers qualified and into jobs that serve our community.

Moderator and Panelist: Heather Ficht, Executive Director — East Cascade Works

Panelists:

Kip Morris, Apprenticeship Program Coordinator — Central Oregon Community College

Rebecca Berry, our VP of Human Resources — St. Charles Heath Systems

More information and registration can be found at cityclubco.org.

