City Club of Central Oregon Launches 20 for 20 Fundraising Campaign in Celebration of 20th Anniversary

City Club of Central Oregon announces the launch of its 20 for 20 fundraising campaign, a milestone initiative celebrating the organization’s 20th anniversary with a goal of raising $20,000 from community members, members and supporters who believe in the power of civic conversation.

Founded in 2006, City Club of Central Oregon has spent two decades bringing Central Oregonians together around the issues that matter most – from housing and healthcare to the environment, economic development and local governance. What started as a small gathering of civic-minded residents has grown into one of the region’s most trusted nonpartisan platforms for public dialogue, education and community connection.

“Twenty years ago, a group of passionate community members decided that Central Oregon needed a space for honest, nonpartisan conversation about the issues shaping our future,” said Amber Thacher, executive director of City Club of Central Oregon. “The 20 for 20 campaign is our way of honoring that founding vision and ensuring that City Club remains a vital civic resource for the next 20 years and beyond.”

Every Dollar Moves the Needle

The 20 for 20 campaign invites donors at every level to be part of this milestone moment. Whether you give $20, $200, or $2,000, every contribution directly supports City Club’s mission to build a conscious and civic-minded community through dialog, education and civic engagement.

Funds raised will support:

Monthly programming that brings expert speakers and balanced perspectives to the community

that brings expert speakers and balanced perspectives to the community Organizational sustainability to carry City Club’s mission confidently into its third decade

How to Give

Donations can be made quickly and securely by clicking here or visiting cityclubco.org. Contributions to City Club of Central Oregon are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

“Central Oregon is a stronger, more informed and more connected community because of the conversations we’ve had together over the past 20 years,” Thacher added. “This campaign is a celebration of what we’ve built and an investment in what comes next.”

City Club of Central Oregon invites everyone who has ever attended a forum, asked a question, changed their mind, or simply showed up to be part of something bigger to join the 20 for 20 campaign. The community-built City Club. Now it’s time to invest in it.

cityclubco.org