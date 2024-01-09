City Club of Central Oregon Presents: Belonging in Bend: How Lonely Are We?

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

The City Club of Central Oregon (CCCO) is thrilled to announce its upcoming program, Belonging in Bend: How Lonely Are We? scheduled for January 18. The event aims to delve into the crucial topic of community connection, addressing the challenges of loneliness and exploring ways to foster a sense of belonging in the vibrant city of Bend.

Event Details:

Date: January 18

Time: 11:30am

Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Registration Required at cityclubco.org

In the first of a two-part series, CCCO will explore the concept of loneliness, its manifestations in Central Oregon, and the societal implications of addressing this pressing issue. Moderated by Morgan Schmidt, presenters include:

Insights from Community Belonging Measurement Project: Brianne Kothari, associate professor and Program Coordinator of Human Development and Family Sciences at OSU Cascades, will present the results of the Community Belonging Measurement Project led by Oregon State University, Oregon Health Science University, and the Central Oregon Health Council. This community-based project measures belonging and resilience in a representative sample of Central Oregonians, with findings guiding strategies and investments to strengthen community bonds.

Loneliness’s Impact on the Brain: Dr. Stephanie Cacioppo, Adjunct assistant professor of Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Oregon, will share insights into the biological and neurological impacts of loneliness on the brain.

CCCO invites all community members, leaders, and advocates to join in this important conversation and contribute to the collective effort of creating a more connected and resilient community in Bend.

cityclubco.org