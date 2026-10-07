City Club of Central Oregon to Examine Regional Collaboration and Competition

As Central Oregon continues to grow and change, communities across the region are increasingly connected by shared challenges and sometimes competing priorities.

City Club of Central Oregon will bring together the city managers of Bend, Redmond and Sisters, along with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC), for a conversation about how the region can work together to address complex challenges facing the region while also navigating the competition that naturally exists between communities.

The discussion will explore the priorities shaping Central Oregon’s future and the ways local governments and regional organizations are working, or could work more effectively, across jurisdictional boundaries.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from local government leaders about questions such as:

What are the region’s most pressing shared priorities? Which challenges require collaboration among Central Oregon communities? Where do cities and towns have different priorities or compete for resources, businesses and opportunities? How can communities balance local interests with the broader needs of the region? What role do regional organizations such as COIC play in strengthening collaboration? What will effective regional cooperation look like as Central Oregon continues to grow?



“Central Oregon is increasingly interconnected,” said Amber Thacher, executive director of City Club of Central Oregon. “Decisions made in one community can have significant impacts across the region. This forum offers an opportunity to better understand where our communities are working together, where their priorities diverge, and how we can approach regional challenges in a way that benefits Central Oregon as a whole.”

The forum will provide a nonpartisan setting for community members to hear different perspectives, ask questions and engage in a broader conversation about the region’s future.

Panelists include:

Eric King, City Manager, City of Bend Steve Ashworth, Deputy City Manager, City of Redmond Jordan Wheeler, City Manager, City of Sisters

Tammy Baney, Executive Director, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council

Emily Cureton Cook, Regional Managing Editor, OPB will moderate the discussion.

The forum is open to the public. Registration is encouraged.

Event Details:

What: Beyond City Limits – Regional Collaboration and Competition in Central Oregon

When: Thursday, October 15; 8:00-9:30 a.m.

Where: COCC Bend Campus, Wille Hall

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3UyataV; $15-$35

For more information or to register, visit https://events.cityclubco.org/events