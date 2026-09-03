City Club of Central Oregon to Examine the Community-Wide Impact of Upcoming Changes to Medicaid

Changes to the Medicaid program are coming, and the effects could extend far beyond the people who currently rely on Medicaid for health coverage.

On September 17, City Club of Central Oregon will bring together local health care leaders for The Ripple Effect: How Changes to Medicaid Will Impact Everyone in Central Oregon, a community conversation about how anticipated changes to Medicaid could affect access to health care, local hospitals and providers, employers, commercially insured patients and the overall health of the region.

While many details are still being determined at the state level, changes scheduled to begin January 1, including new work requirements and more frequent eligibility redeterminations, could significantly affect health coverage for Oregonians. The forum will help community members understand what Medicaid is, who it serves, what changes may be ahead and why the impacts could be felt throughout Central Oregon.

The discussion will feature a panel of local health care leaders:

Megan Hasse, CEO, Mosaic Community Health

Michael Hartke, president and CEO, St. Charles Health System

Justin Sivill, COO, Summit Health

Tthe panelists will explore some of the most significant challenges facing the region, including what happens when people lose access to preventive care, mental health services, maternal care, and chronic disease management. The conversation will also examine the potential effects on emergency rooms, hospital capacity, provider staffing and recruitment, wait times and access to specialists.

“Health care is deeply interconnected,” said Amber Thacher, executive director of City Club of Central Oregon. “When changes affect one part of the system, the consequences can ripple throughout the entire community. This forum is an opportunity for Central Oregonians to better understand what may be coming and to hear directly from the leaders working to prepare for those challenges.”

Importantly, the conversation will look beyond the challenges. Panelists will share how area organizations are preparing for changes, what strategies may mitigate the impacts and where they see opportunities for the community to work together to protect access to care.

As with all City Club forums, audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions and engage in a moderated community discussion.

Event Details:

What: The Ripple Effect: How Changes to Medicaid Will Impact Everyone in Central Oregon

When: Thursday, September 17; 11:30am-1pm

Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 NW Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

Tickets: $15-$49

events.cityclubco.org/events