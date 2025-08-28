City Club of Central Oregon to Host 2025 State Legislative Session Review Forum

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

The City Club of Central Oregon invites community members and media to attend its upcoming public forum, 2025 State Legislative Session Review on Thursday, September 18.

This forum provides a unique opportunity to engage directly with Central Oregon’s legislative leadership as they reflect on the outcomes of the 2025 Oregon Legislative Session. The discussion will delve into:

Key legislative developments from the 2025 session, including housing, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, etc.

Outlook for the 2026 legislative session, including priorities, potential proposals, and areas of collaboration with Central Oregon stakeholders.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to pose questions directly to their elected officials and gain firsthand insight into policy decisions that affect the region’s future.

Event Details

When: Thursday, September 18, 2025 • 11:30am-1pm (PDT)

Thursday, September 18, 2025 • 11:30am-1pm (PDT) Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend

Registration is required: Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. members.cityclubco.org/ap/Events/Register/MwFZelyc8CeCg.

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

cityclubco.org