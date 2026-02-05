City Club of Central Oregon to Host Forum on the Significance of Aviation in Central Oregon

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

City Club of Central Oregon will host an upcoming forum exploring the role of aviation in Central Oregon and the opportunities and challenges shaping its future. The forum will bring together aviation experts, community leaders and regional stakeholders to discuss how aviation supports the local economy, emergency services, connectivity and growth, while also addressing concerns related to land use, noise, safety and environmental impact.

Central Oregon’s airports play a critical role in everything from wildfire response and medical transport to business development and tourism. As the region continues to grow, decisions about aviation infrastructure and policy are becoming increasingly important to the broader community.

“This forum is about helping the public better understand how aviation fits into Central Oregon’s past, present and future,” said Amber Thacher, Executive Director of City Club of Central Oregon. “Whether you fly, live near an airport, or simply care about regional planning, aviation affects you.”

The forum will feature a moderated panel discussion followed by audience questions, providing an opportunity for community members to engage directly with experts and decision-makers. As with all City Club forums, the event is designed to foster respectful, nonpartisan discussion around complex civic issues.

Confirmed speakers:

Steve Curley (Moderator) – REDI Director, EDCO

– REDI Director, EDCO Zachary Bass – Airport Director, Redmond Municipal Airport

– Airport Director, Redmond Municipal Airport Tracy Williams – Airport Director, Bend Municipal Airport

– Airport Director, Bend Municipal Airport Kelly Cannon‑Miller – Executive Director, Deschutes Historical Museum

Event Details:

What: Cleared for Takeoff – Aviation’s Role in Central Oregon’s Past and Future

When: February 19, 2026 11:30am-1pm

Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Tickets: members.cityclubco.org/ap/Events/Register/DgFj59eI1CQCW

$15-$29 Members; $35-$49 Non-Members

If cost is a barrier to attend, complimentary registration is available using code CivicCO when registering. This is made possible with the support of grants from St. Charles Health System and The Pacific Power Foundation.

cityclubco.org