City Club of Central Oregon to Host Forum on Tourism & the Future of the Transient Lodging Tax

The City Club of Central Oregon will host a timely community forum on Wednesday, May 21, focused on tourism and the Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) diving into recent policy changes to how these funds can be used in communities across Oregon.

As tourism continues to play a major role in Central Oregon’s economy, the TLT, which is collected from visitors staying in hotels and other short-term accommodations, has become an increasingly important and sometimes debated funding source. Historically directed toward tourism promotion, recent policy changes at the state and local levels expands how TLT revenues can be used, including for business resiliency.

This forum will bring together regional leaders and subject matter experts to unpack the current structure of the TLT, explain what changes are being considered, and explore what those changes could mean for Bend and surrounding communities.

Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of:

How the Transient Lodging Tax currently works

What policy changes have occurred

The potential impacts on local communities, tourism, and public investment

How community members can engage in the conversation

Event Details:

What: Tourism, Taxes, and Tradeoffs

When: May 21, 2026, 8-9:30am

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend

Tickets: bit.ly/4f5mQTV; $15 Members; $35 non-members

For more information or to register, visit events.cityclubco.org/events.

If cost is a barrier to attend, complimentary registration is available using code CivicCO when registering. This is made possible with the support of grants from St. Charles Health System and The Pacific Power Foundation.

About City Club of Central Oregon:

City Club of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering informed public dialogue on key issues facing Central Oregon. Through forums, panels, and community conversations, City Club provides a platform for civil, nonpartisan discussion that helps residents better understand the challenges and opportunities shaping the region.

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

cityclubco.org