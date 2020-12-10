City Club Presents: How to Respectfully Agree to Disagree

(Photo | Courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

City Club of Central Oregon invites you to an online presentation titled How to Respectfully Agree to Disagree on Thursday, December 17 at 12pm.

The event will model productive dialogue in an age of dysfunction and how to acknowledge and interact with civility — even when we don’t agree.

With politics dividing our country more than ever, we have decided to host a live conversation between two friends who disagree on a variety of subjects yet can have a conversation that seeks to understand each other’s point of view. City Club is partnering with Bend YP to have this important conversation.

The goal is to SHOW, not just talk about, having successful conversations around tough topics with co-workers, friends and family.

Panelists (Bend YP members) include Shannon Bennett, general manager, Ideal You Weight Loss Center and Harrison Womack, director of customer centrality/founder of New Fathom. Steven Koski, lead pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Bend, will moderate.



We encourage you to send us questions prior to the event. Please submit your questions to info@cityclubco.org.



Register Here: events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg.

