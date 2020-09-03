City Extends Order Discouraging Travel Through October 26 

The City of Bend extended its administrative order discouraging travel to Bend through October 26, 2020. It had been set to end on Labor Day. The order is intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Bend community and to protect our medical system.

“The date is aligned with the first day that schools here could open, so we continue to discourage nonessential travel to Bend with the goal of getting local students back in school,” said City Manager Eric King.

The first opportunity for Bend La Pine Schools to consider some version of hybrid or in-class learning is October 26. This order will be re-evaluated prior to that date. Under this order:

Travel to Bend for recreational, discretionary or vacation purposes is strongly discouraged and should be avoided.

All stays in Bend at hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short-term rentals and all other temporary lodging facilities are discouraged unless for reasons of health, safety, or employment or other permitted essential travel.

Operators of temporary lodging facilities are strongly requested to refrain from booking any new reservations for tourist or vacation accommodation, except for reservations needed for health, safety or employment or other permitted essential travel.

This order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program. Here’s the amended order.

Thanks to the many Central Oregonians who are following the guidance provided by national and local health officials, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have been declining over the past several weeks. With Labor Day and back-to-school activities, though, the threat of another increase in new cases is great.

Please keep up the good work and continue to follow these basic guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19:

If you are sick, stay home;

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer;

Wear a mask or face covering whenever you are in public or small groups (when you can’t stay six feet apart);

Avoid touching your face, unless it is immediately following washing your hands.

All school districts and higher education institutions in Central Oregon have made their plans for the start of the school year and have communicated those plans to families and students. All are counting on continued adherence to the health guidance in order to be able to fully bring students back into the classrooms.

The Bend City Council has allowed local enforcement of statewide mask requirements.

The City of Bend’s Code Enforcement division has set up a hotline to report mask violations in the City of Bend. Mask Complaint Hotline: (541) 323-7155. Callers must leave a message with the following information:

Business name where violation took place.

Date and time of the violation.

Description of the violation.

Anonymous calls are not accepted.

There are a number of places to report issues related to COVID-19 restrictions. Use this list to find out where to report your complaint.

