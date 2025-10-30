City Home Expanding in the Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Bend just can’t get enough of City Home.

The Portland-based retailer known for its eclectic vintage-inspired home furnishings, decor and accessories is set to open a seasonal pop-up location in the Old Mill District between lululemon and Will Leather Goods. The approximately 900-square-foot space will sit less than 25 yards away from City Home’s 4,400-square-foot anchor store in the Old Mill District along the Deschutes River.

The new space, which looks to open in November, will give City Home more room to showcase its various art pieces, rugs, lamps, and furnishings.

“It’ll be a curated collection of elevated, Western-inspired furnishings,” City Home owner and founder Kim Pelett said. “Lots of unique wall art, reclaimed wood furniture pieces, hide rugs and one-of-a-kind antique accessories.”

City Home, which celebrated four years in the Old Mill District this summer, is the passion project of Pelett, who boasts more than 35 years of home decor sales experience. Pellet, who launched the business in 2012, has six full-time locations in addition to this winter’s pop-up.

“We love everything they’re doing so it was a pretty natural choice to give them additional space this winter,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s Marketing Director. “Especially when you consider how close it is to their main store. And it’s a great fit next to lululemon and Will Leather Goods.”

About the Old Mill District:

Celebrating more than 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District — the most unique shopping, dining, living and entertainment experience in the region.

oldmilldistrict.com