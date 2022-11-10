City of Bend Hosting Informational Open House on Neff & Purcell Improvements

The City of Bend is hosting an in-person open house to share information about the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project. This high-priority project provides north-south connectivity and improves safety and capacity. The open house includes an overview of the project, anticipated construction schedule and traffic impacts and an opportunity to meet the project team.

DATE/TIME: 5-7:30pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022

LOCATION: Deschutes Children’s Foundation, 2125 NE Daggett Lane

The project includes two areas of construction and incorporates infrastructure for all modes of travel. The Neff and Purcell intersection improvements addresses capacity, efficiency and safety issues at the intersection. The entire intersection will be leveled to provide ADA compliant crossings. The Purcell extension will construct the missing section of Purcell Boulevard between Holliday Avenue and Courtney Drive. This portion of the project will also include construction of sidewalks along both sides of Purcell Boulevard between Holliday Avenue and Full Moon Drive, where gaps currently exist.

Can’t make it in person? Project information is available at bendoregon.gov/neff-purcell.

