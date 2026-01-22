City of Bend Hosting Open House for 15th St. & Ferguson Rd. Roundabout Project

The City of Bend invites community members to attend an informational Design Open House for the 15th Street and Ferguson Road Roundabout Project on Thursday, February 5, from 4:30-6:30pm at Larkspur Community Center 1600 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend.

This drop-in event offers community members an opportunity to meet the project team, ask questions, share comments and learn more about proposed improvements. If you can’t make it in person, the same information will also be available on the project website at bendoregon.gov/15th-ferguson.

The project focuses on enhancing safety and improving traffic flows at this busy intersection. Sign up to receive project email updates projects and learn more about the project at bendoregon.gov/15th-ferguson.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities & Language Assistance Services:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

Servicios de asistencia lingüística e información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

