City of Bend Hosting Preconstruction Open House for Butler Market Road & Wells Acres Road Roundabout & Butler Market Road Key Route

(Map courtesy of City of Bend)

The City Council recently approved the construction contract for the Butler Market & Wells Acres Roundabout & Butler Market Key Route Project. Construction is expected to begin in early-mid September. To reduce traffic impacts, eastbound traﬃc on Butler Market Road will remain open throughout construction. Westbound Butler Market Road will be closed from Brinson Boulevard to Eighth Street.

The City of Bend will host a Preconstruction Open House 4:30-6:30pm on August 19, 2025, at Hollinshead Barn, 1235 NE Jones Rd. Community members are encouraged to drop in, meet the project team, ask questions, and learn what to expect during construction.

Improving the intersection of Butler Market and Wells Acres Roads has been a priority for the surrounding neighborhoods for many years. A new roundabout at this location will improve safety and efficiency for all modes of travel. The project includes sewer main installation, construction of a new roundabout and key route bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Once complete, the project will deliver a long-desired improvement to intersection safety and time reliability, and provide safer, easier connections for pedestrians and bicyclists traveling between neighborhoods, schools, parks and businesses in the area.

Sign up to receive project email updates and download the construction detour map at bendoregon.gov/butler-wells.

