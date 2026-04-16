City of Bend Hosts Project Open Houses

City Hosting Pre-construction Open House for 15th & Ferguson Roundabout Project

Community members are invited to the pre-construction open house for the 15th & Ferguson Roundabout Project.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, from 5:30-7pm at Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. in Bend. The open house will be held in person and online to share project construction information.

This single lane roundabout at Ferguson Road and 15th Street aims to improve safety and increase efficiency. Pending Council approval, the project is anticipated to begin construction in June and be completed in the fall.

This drop-in event offers residents an opportunity to meet the project team, ask questions, learn more about the project schedule and what to expect during construction. The same information will also be available on the project website at bendoregon.gov/15th-ferguson.

The project focuses on enhancing safety and improving traffic flows at this busy intersection.

This project is funded through the voter-approved 2020 Transportation GO Bond.

Sign up to receive construction updates at bendoregon.gov/15th-ferguson.

Informational Online Open House for Aune Safety & Connectivity Project

Community members are invited to participate in the second open house for the Aune Safety and Connectivity Project. This informational open house will be held online only and will be open for three weeks, from now to May 4, 2026, for public input.

The online open house can be accessed at bendoregon.gov/aune.

The open house includes a summary of what we heard from the community during fall 2025 outreach and presents proposed designs for several streets and intersections in the southern end of Bend’s Core Area. These locations include Aune Street, Scott Street, Second Street, Miller Street and Third Street up to the Burnside Avenue intersection.

These proposed improvements aim to make driving safer and walking and biking more comfortable, while strengthening connections between the Old Mill District and East Bend.

This project is funded through the voter-approved 2020 Transportation GO Bond, Capital Improvement Program funding and a grant through the Oregon Department of Transportation ARTS (All Roads Transportation Safety) program.

Learn more about the project and sign up for project updates at bendoregon.gov/aune.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities & Language Assistance Services:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

Servicios de asistencia lingüística e información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

bendoregon.gov