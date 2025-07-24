City of Bend Joins Youth Career Connect Program to Offer Internships

The City of Bend is joining the Youth Career Connect program to engage with local youth, offer valuable interview and on-the-job experience and foster a deeper understanding of the essential services that keep our City thriving. Youth Career Connect is a program that brings together Central Oregon high schools, local businesses, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and East Cascades Works to empower young individuals to kickstart their careers while also enabling local employers to train and build our future workforce. Youth Career Connect connects young individuals between the ages of 15 and 21 to local internships, offering valuable work experiences.

The City will be working with a total of 10 interns throughout the summer across a wide variety of departments. During their time with the City, interns will work on various projects, ranging from operational experiences such as exploring the City’s water infrastructure, building safety and Code compliance, and street maintenance to contributing to community-focused communications initiatives.

“The City is proud to partner with Youth Career Connect to welcome summer interns across City departments,” said Human Resources Business Partner Carly Murray, “We are excited to play a role in helping prepare the next generation of the workforce as they explore potential career paths and build professional skills, while also providing them with the opportunity to understand our operation and what it means to be a public steward. And, if we happen to get a future employee or two out of these experiences, well that’s a double win in our eyes!”

