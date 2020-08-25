City of Bend Landmarks Commission Announcement 

The City of Bend is seeking one new volunteer commissioner starting immediately to serve on the Bend Landmarks Commission.

Candidates for the Bend Landmarks Commission are required to be a community member residing within the Bend Urban Growth Boundary with an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines. Commissioners will be appointed by the Mayor for the remainder of a term expiring on January 1, 2022.

Please complete the Advisory Committee application here: bendoregon.gov/committees.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm on October 1, 2020.

For questions on serving on the Bend Landmarks Commission, please contact Heidi Kennedy at hkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-617-4524.

For more information regarding the City of Bend Landmarks Commission, visit the Historic Preservation page of the City’s website here: bendoregon.gov/government/departments/community-development/planning-division/historic-preservation.

