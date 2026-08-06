City of Bend Launches Sponsorship and Grant Applications Supporting Community, Climate & Economic Goals

The City of Bend has multiple opportunities for local nonprofits, organizations, and businesses to apply for support and funding. The City of Bend’s Community Sponsorship Program, Climate Action Partner Grant Program and Small Business Assistance Grant Program have been put in place in support of Bend City Council Goals for Economic Prosperity, Climate Resiliency and Accessible & Effective Government by investing in local businesses, supporting community-led climate solutions, and partnering with organizations that enhance quality of life, civic engagement and community well-being.

Community Sponsorship Program:

The City’s Community Sponsorship Program is now accepting applications from local organizations planning events or programs to take place between January and May 2027. The application deadline is September 30, 2026.

The City of Bend Community Sponsorship Program offers funding to organizations working to build a more connected, inclusive or engaged community. From neighborhood gatherings to cultural celebrations and educational programs, these funds promote community outreach and education that connect to City priorities and Council Goals.

The Community Sponsorship Program reviews sponsorship applications against a short list of criteria:

Priority Event: Application is for a holiday parade, a 4th of July parade, a Veteran’s Day parade, a Juneteenth celebration, or a summer Pride event. These events are identified by the City as Priority Events, holding community-wide interest, history, and value, and are given preference for funding in the application review process.

Application is for a holiday parade, a 4th of July parade, a Veteran’s Day parade, a Juneteenth celebration, or a summer Pride event. These events are identified by the City as Priority Events, holding community-wide interest, history, and value, and are given preference for funding in the application review process. Alignment with City Priorities: Application demonstrates a clear connection to City priorities, initiatives, or Council Goals. Council Goals can be reviewed in the current Council Goal Work Plan . City initiatives may be related to economic development, water conservation, environmental sustainability, or community engagement with local government.

Application demonstrates a clear connection to City priorities, initiatives, or Council Goals. Council Goals can be reviewed in the current . City initiatives may be related to economic development, water conservation, environmental sustainability, or community engagement with local government. Inclusion & Belonging: Event or program intentionally fosters community building and encourages inclusion, belonging, and connection across cultures, identities, and viewpoints.

Event or program intentionally fosters community building and encourages inclusion, belonging, and connection across cultures, identities, and viewpoints. Public Access: Event or program is open to the public and free to attend or participate, or a sliding scale or scholarship option is available.

Event or program is open to the public and free to attend or participate, or a sliding scale or scholarship option is available. Budget Sustainability & Use of Funds: Application clearly demonstrates: A complete budget for the event and program with multiple funding sources and requested City of Bend funds are not a significant portion of the total budget; Requested funds are reasonable with clear and responsible application of City funds to event or program; and Event or program is not entirely dependent on receiving City sponsorship.

Application clearly demonstrates:

As part of the Sponsorship program, the City is now offering a limited number of Tower Theatre “City Use Days” to applicants this application period. “City Use Days” waive the Tower Theatre nonprofit rental fee for the event.

For applicant eligibility, full program details, or to submit an application, visit bendoregon.gov/get-involved/grants-sponsorship.

Climate Action Partner Grant Program:

Entering its second year, the Climate Action Partner Grant Program specifically serves registered nonprofits, government entities and higher education institutions operating in Bend. It provides financial support for community-driven projects that directly advance the goals of the City’s Community Climate Action Plan. Example projects include clean energy outreach, waste reduction, and green workforce training.

To be considered for funding, applications must meet the following requirements:

Must be a local nonprofit or government entity.

The project must take place in Bend or directly benefit people who live in Bend.

The project must support at least one Community Climate Action Plan action listed in the City’s Community Climate Action Plan Actions Eligible for Funding.

The application period opens on August 5, 2026, and closes September 8, 2026.

For more information on the Climate Action partner Grant Program visit bendoregon.gov/climate-action-grant.

Small Business Assistance Grant Program:

The new Small Business Grant Program is designed to specifically serve local, private sector small businesses in Bend. The program is in support of the City’s Economic Development Strategic Plan and Bend Economic Development Advisory Board’s 2026-2028 Workplan. It is aimed at helping small businesses strengthen operational capacity, improve customer-facing services, expand opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs, and bolster overall business stability. A dedicated portion of these funds will also support small business projects that lower environmental impacts and reduce operational climate risks in alignment with the City’s Community Climate Action Plan.

To be considered for the funding, businesses must meet the following requirements:

Be a business registered in Oregon

Have a current City of Bend business registration

Employ 50 or fewer people

Operate within the City of Bend

Propose a project that benefits business operations in Bend and supports program goals

The application period opens on August 5, 2026, and closes September 19, 2026.

For more information on the Small Business Grant Program, visit bendoregon.gov/small-business-grant.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities & Language Assistance Services:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

Servicios de asistencia lingüística e información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

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