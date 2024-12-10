City of Bend Launches Survey to Inform Council Goals

The City of Bend is launching a survey to gather community feedback on priorities and direction for the next two years.

The community survey intends to get a sense of how Bend residents perceive City services and to assess what City services the community prioritizes. Community participation will help the City set priorities and will be presented to the Bend City Council as they embark on their next round of biennial goal setting.

The survey began on December 2 with calls and texts asking participants to answer questions about the City and City services.

Also, for those who don’t get randomly chosen for a call, a similar online Community Survey begins on December 9 so everyone can have an opportunity to provide input. The online survey will be available in English and Spanish. Online survey results will complement the representative phone survey and will also be shared with the City Council.

The online survey is available at bendoregon.gov.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

