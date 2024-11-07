City of Bend Launches Transportation & Housing Data Hubs

The City of Bend is launching two new data hubs for community members to view information on the Transportation Fee and Housing data. Both dashboards were presented to the Bend City Council at its November 6 meeting.

The City of Bend is launching a Transportation Data Hub which contains data and budget information about the Transportation & Mobility Department, as called for in the ordinance that created the new Transportation Fee.

The Transportation Data Hub was created following the development of the transportation fee, to help build public trust and increase financial transparency. It will highlight key operational metrics and illustrate some of what the Transportation & Mobility Department does to maintain and repair Bend’s transportation system.

It includes information on funding for the Streets & Operations Division, and revenue generated by the Transportation Fee. The dashboard also illustrates street preservation work, winter operations, street sweeping efforts and service request data. The dashboard overviews assets managed by the department, including streets, sidewalks, bike facilities and curb ramps. Lastly, it includes information about initiatives such as the Neighborhood Speed Radar Program, the 2020 GO Bond, Bikeways and more.

The City of Bend is also launching a Housing Data Hub for community members to access information about the development of citywide housing policies, increasing the amount of affordable housing available to everyone, implementing middle-income housing programs and creating housing or facilities to house homeless individuals on a temporary or permanent basis.

The Housing Data Hub has information on three core areas:

Housing Production: An overview of the City’s housing production and how it may be impacted by developer incentives and modifications to code. The page includes dashboards on overall housing production as well as detailed information on ADUs, Middle Housing and Middle Housing Land Divisions.

Affordable Housing: An overview of the City’s efforts to expand affordable housing within Bend. The page includes dashboards on affordable housing production by type and Area Median Income (AMI) as well as detailed information about affordable housing awards and SDC exemptions.

Shelter and Safe Parking: An overview of the City’s efforts to provide shelter and safe parking options for those in need. The page includes dashboards on shelter availability, shelter use and transitions to housing.

The Bend Housing Data Hub will continue to be updated.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

