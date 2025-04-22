City of Bend Offers Turf Removal Rebates

For the second year in a row, City of Bend water customers can receive a Turf Replacement Rebate to convert lawns into a low-water landscape. Demand for the pilot program in 2024 exceeded funding available, so the City increased the next rebate budget for this year.

The City’s Water Conservation program provides innovative ways to help customers save water and money. City of Bend water customers can apply to the new Turf Replacement Rebate program and earn $3 per square foot (up to $3,000) to remove currently-planted, thriving lawns into low-water Xeriscapes. This water-wise type of gardening conserves valuable water resources.

“Incentivizing the replacement of water-thirsty plants to low-water, drought-tolerant landscapes can save our customers water bills and reduce the overall water demand on our system year after year,” said Dan Denning, City of Bend Water Conservation program manager. “The City’s Water Conservation program helps Bend customers conserve water without sacrificing the High Desert lifestyle they enjoy.”

During peak irrigation season in the summer, water use can escalate to 26 million gallons per day. Through water-saving programs such as this and other rebate and educational campaigns, the Water Conservation program has slowed the daily demand for water despite the growth in population, industry and tourism.

The Turf Replacement Rebate program will continue until funds expire. Participation is on a first come, first served basis and an application and approval is required. To learn more visit bendoregon.gov/conservation, go to Rebates and then Turf Replacement Rebate.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please -contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

