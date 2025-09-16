City of Bend Opens Request for Proposals for Technical Advisor Regarding Permitting Processes

The City of Bend is requesting proposals from qualified parties to analyze permitting processes and recommend best practices. This work is intended to improve housing permit review times in Bend. The Request for Proposals (RFP) opened September 15 and closes October 13 at 4pm.

This analysis intends to fulfill a purpose outlined by the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing grant that was awarded to the City of Bend by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). That purpose is to support the identification and removal of barriers to affordable housing production and preservation, including ways to streamline and modernize local permit processing and eliminate requirements that unduly delay the permitting process or establish unreasonable thresholds for approvals.

Specific requirements are outlined within the Request for Proposals document, which can be found at bendoregon.gov/housing. The City will select one respondent, and cost proposals shall not exceed $175,000. The respondent could be a single person, or one agency with multiple designated staff, and the work deliverables should be completed within six months of entering an Agreement for Award.

Interested parties should direct questions to the Issuing Officer, Mellissa Kamanya, either via email or by attending virtual office hours (registration is required, and the process is indicated in the Request for Proposals document).

For additional information on the PRO Housing grant and its planned outcomes, the PRO Housing grant application and its approved Action Plan can be found by visiting bendoregon.gov/housing.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Claire Conklin at 541-408-1785 or cconklin@bendoregon.gov

