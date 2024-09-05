City of Bend & Oregon Community Foundation Announce Welcoming Week 2024

The City of Bend in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation are thrilled to announce the eighth annual celebration of Welcoming Week in Bend, from September 13-22, with events extending to September 28. The City of Bend proudly supports Welcoming Week alongside numerous community partners in the shared commitment to foster a welcoming environment for all in Bend.

This year’s national theme, “We’re All In,” encapsulates our vision of building a community that values and respects diverse perspectives, backgrounds, experiences, and cultures. As part of Welcoming Week 2024, the City of Bend is excited to fund 10 unique events that embody this theme.

Organizations and individuals hosting events include the Latino Community Association, Vamonos Outside, Partners in Care, Bend Park & Recreation District, Deschutes County Health Services, NeighborImpact, Tower Theater, Benditas, The Environmental Center, Restorative Justice and Equity Group, Volunteers in Medicine, Mosaic Community Health, Bend Police Department, Oregon State University, Envision Bend, and Bola Gbadebo.

You can view the event calendar on the City website which will be updated regularly. We invite our community to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more information and look forward to celebrating Welcoming Week with you all! Visit bendoregon.gov/welcoming-week.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

La Ciudad de Bend y la Fundación Comunitaria de Oregón anuncian la Semana de Bienvenida 2024

La Ciudad de Bend, en colaboración con la Fundación Comunitaria de Oregón, se complace en anunciar la séptima celebración anual de la Semana de Bienvenida en Bend, del 13 al 22 de septiembre, con eventos que se extenderán hasta el 28 de septiembre. La Ciudad de Bend se enorgullece de apoyar la Semana de Bienvenida junto con numerosos colaboradores de la comunidad en el compromiso compartido de fomentar un ambiente acogedor para todos en Bend.

El tema nacional de este año, «Vamos Con Todo», resume nuestra visión de construir una comunidad que valore y respete las diversas perspectivas, orígenes, experiencias y culturas. Como parte de la Semana de Bienvenida 2024, la Ciudad de Bend se complace en financiar 10 eventos especiales que encarnan este tema.

Las organizaciones y personas que organizarán los eventos son la Asociación de la Comunidad Latina, Vamonos Outside, Partners in Care, Bend Park & Recreation District, Deschutes County Health Services, NeighborImpact, Tower Theater, Benditas, The Environmental Center, Restorative Justice and Equity Group, Volunteers in Medicine, Mosaic Community Health, el Departamento de Policía de Bend, la Universidad Estatal de Oregón (OSU), Envision Bend y Bola Gbadebo.

Puede consultar el calendario de eventos en el sitio web de la ciudad, que se actualizará periódicamente. Invitamos a nuestra comunidad a seguirnos en Facebook e Instagram para obtener más información y esperamos celebrar la Semana de Bienvenida con todos ustedes. Visite bendoregon.gov/welcoming-week.

Información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Para obtener esta información en un formato alternativo como Braille, letra grande, formatos electrónicos, etc., póngase en contacto con Jacob Larsen en 541-647-0696 o jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

bendoregon.gov